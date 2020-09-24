If I could speak to the person(s) who have stolen my political yard signs (third time), I would say in my most Reaganesque disarming manner, “There you go again.”
Because I would really like to know what is motivating them. Maybe they would tell me they think trashing my sign is the patriotic thing to do — y’know –- keep our beloved country from being ruled by an autocrat. Or maybe they have disdain and disgust for our country and really prefer revolution.
If I get the chance, I would try to first soften them up with some of my best “Dad jokes” and then turn the discussion to some more constructive uses of their passion and energy. Maybe they could promote a candidate that supports their more liberal policies. Or they could volunteer with and fund efforts to feed, house and enfranchise people who are suffering in our community. I am pretty sure we could have a meeting of the minds.
However, if unsuccessful, I could at least warn them that though I am a bit miffed at their antics, my wife, on the other hand, is becoming nearly apoplectic (great word, huh?). Her measures to deter so far (life-size cardboard cutout of John Wayne in the front window and a game camera) have been for naught.
And I overheard her mumbling in the backyard, “Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men (people). Only the Shadow knows.”
Mike Straight
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.