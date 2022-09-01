The past 50 years have been relatively peaceful on the land-use front in Fauquier County. Now comes Amazon.
The Warrenton town manager and supervisor for Center District both resign; the citizens are up in arms with petitions, letters to the editor, road signs, etc. to protect Fauquier’s beautiful countryside from monster towers which will provide Amazon with the electricity it will need.
The will to protect Fauquier County is alive and doing well.
Hope Porter
Warrenton
