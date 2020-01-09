My wife and I have lived in Fauquier County for over 10 years. We felt from the first day we came here that the town of Marshall was an unpolished gem with great potential. That is why we made several investments on Main Street and around town that helped spur the renaissance in the town. When the Marshall comprehensive plan was proposed, we wholeheartedly endorsed it because it provided for orderly and planned growth of the community and hopefully will continue to incentivize new investment capital to Marshall.
We oppose The Sanctuary at Barrel Oak because it will dilute the efforts to make Marshall a hub of business and residential activity. A hotel of the scale proposed belongs in the Marshall Service District, one of nine such designated development areas in Fauquier.
Sooner or later, a seasoned hotel developer will be interested in establishing a hotel in the town of Marshall. This location will grow in appeal with the $6million Main Street improvement project and the several hundred new homes planned for there. A hotel would be a major economic driver for the town, generating even more revenue to the county than just the new hotel by helping existing Marshall businesses grow and attracting new ones. This location would also be consistent with the county’s service district strategy and the comprehensive plan that protects areas zoned rural/agricultural from commercial development. And if for some reason the supervisors were to approve the “sanctuary” project, there’s no question that an approved hotel just two miles west of Marshall would strongly discourage others to invest in and build a hotel in the right place which would generate revenues and jobs for the county.
The applicant has stated that he needs to find a partner for the project. If he is thinking about a luxury hotel brand, these companies will not consider projects smaller than 80 to 100 rooms or ones located in rural areas because they are not profitable enough. Even if an independent or boutique operator becomes interested, financing will be difficult to obtain. I suspect the applicant knows this project is a long shot, which may explain why he has invested so little time and money so far and has requested a 10-year authorization period for the project.
Finding a partner will be further complicated because there are many unanswered questions. There have been no market and financial forecasts to validate the need for a hotel and its viability. Water and septic, key concerns for a potential partner, have only been addressed by two one-page letters with no apparent analysis. There’s no layout for the proposed facilities or architectural plans. And what partner is going to invest millions to convert a single-family residence into a 32,000 square-foot hotel? This project is just not sound.
I respectfully request that the supervisors reject the sanctuary project. It flies in the face of the county’s comprehensive plan and is not a realistic proposal.
The Honorable C. Thomas McMillen and Dr. Judy Niemyer
