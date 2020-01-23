Barrel Oak Vineyards, LLC, owner of the Barrel Oak Winery in Delaplane, has submitted a request for special exceptions that would permit the building of a 32,000-square-foot, 42-room hotel with private restaurant for clients upon 50 acres of land zoned rural agricultural (RA). The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on this special exception at their regular meeting on February 13.
Fauquier Taxpayers Association opposes this request.
The requested hotel is outside of any county service district and is on rural agricultural land. As such, it is in direct conflict with the county’s comprehensive plan. Adherence to the plan is largely responsible for maintaining the valued rural nature of Fauquier County. To approve the special exception would set a dangerous precedent likely to be cited by landowners wishing to build hotels and restaurants on RA land. The rural and agricultural lands of Fauquier County would be in jeopardy.
The owner of Barrel Oak has suggested much revenue would flow to the county should his request be granted and should the sanctuary be built (a significant, unanswered question in [and] of itself). And yet, no market research has been offered to support any demand for such services. Poplar Springs has been cited as a precedent, but that establishment has changed hands a number of times and is now an event venue not open to the public. Hardly an example of market demand for the contemplated services. Predicted county revenues may well be wishful thinking.
Finally, there are the sanctuary’s water demands and their impact upon neighboring properties and Marshall itself. A letter from Racey Engineering supporting the application states the demand to be 11,000 gallons per day. However, a Fauquier County review notes that no data or calculations had been submitted to support the claim that there would be no impact upon neighboring wells and that usually applications of this magnitude include a hydrogeological survey. A review by the firm of Emery & Garrett Groundwater Investigations concluded demand would be from 21,000 to 35,000 gpd, two to three times Barrel Oak’s estimate. Even if one supports the sanctuary, hydrogeological testing would be imperative and could likely prove to be prohibitive.
All members of the Board of Supervisors should vote against Barrel Oak’s request. It violates the comprehensive plan, may not produce significant revenue and could drain the surrounding area of water. Not a good idea!
Thomas H. Valk, M.D.
Chairman, Fauquier Taxpayers Association
