Now more than ever, your home is your safe house. In order to prevent and slow down the spread of COVID-19, social distancing measures must be taken.
Social distancing means putting physical distance between yourself and other people — in this case, about 6 feet. This reduces the opportunities for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to spread from human to human.
As a student and young teen, I can say that this is a quite difficult and confusing situation. To go from seeing your friends and favorite teachers every day to being stuck in your house bored out of your mind is not something you or anyone can prepare you for. Despite the boredom, I know that social distancing is the best option right now. It frustrates me to see teens going out to crowded public places with their friends, not considering who they may be infecting.
Social distancing remains one of the best weapons we have to slow the silent spread of this virus and flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. This will give our health care professionals, hospitals and other institutions more valuable time to prepare, protect themselves and aid the many people whose lives may be threatened by this coronavirus. Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals are working long hours and putting their lives on the line right now. As citizens, the best thing we can do to help them is by staying home.
Social distancing is important for all of us to take part in whether you are young, old or in-between. Although young and healthy people carry a quite low chance of death, they are still considered carriers, and can still pass the virus on to others. If I tested positive for COVID-19, I would not be fearful for my life.
However, I would worry for my relatives, such as my grandmother, who is 72 years old with stage-four ovarian cancer.
As frustrating and boring as social distancing can be, it is quite necessary. A person may leave their house and grab a bite to eat and think nothing of it, when in reality they’re causing more harm than they know. When grocery shopping, people should be required to wear face masks and gloves as soon as they walk in. In order to stop this mess, people need to start taking social distancing more seriously.
To the people who are feeling anxious or restless during this time, your choice to self-isolate will benefit your community in the long run.
If this pandemic isn’t contained, this novel coronavirus could well circulate for many months, at great peril to us and our loved ones.
Margaret McGee
Fauquier High School Falconer
