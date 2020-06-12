Last week, my neighbors erected a “Black Lives Matter” sign in their front yard. A few days later, someone crossed out “Black” and wrote in “All.” Some lives apparently matter a little more than my neighbors’ and are thus entitled to deface private property when their sense of personal rectitude directs it.
Therein lies the problem. The meaning of “all lives matter” has become diluted. It’s been embodied in law for centuries, but it’s gotten so much hypocritical lip service that it’s become virtually meaningless. Like the sign defacer, too many people can nobly spout “all lives matter” in one breath and rationalize harming some hapless “other” in the next, all without cognitive dissonance or any apparent sense of irony.
Be assured that “Black Lives Matter” doesn’t mean other lives don’t matter, or matter less. It simply sends a clear and obviously necessary reminder:
Black Lives Matter!
Keith Selbo
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.