I just wanted to submit a wholesome story about my female pet Siberian husky dog Irie who has won the hearts of our local neighborhood. She truly believes she is a patron of this town and always makes it her mission to say hello, give love and to play with all people and animals of all sizes.
She likes to sit in front of the big tree at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center and visit with patients outside. She also likes to go to C.M. Bradley Elementary School and greet the children after school.
The relationship she holds with the locals/kids shines through their heartwarming smiles and affection when interacting with “Irie their friend.” We’re so blessed to have connected and share our girl with everyone in Fauquier County. In times of chaos, she brings a certain calmness that, just for a minute, you can forget about the problems in the world and appreciate the little moments.
We love this town and all it has to offer our Irie girl.
Pami Breakrion
Warrenton
