The 20 (!) letters of the Fauquier Times Jan. 13 edition were all commendable for their common position against the violence done to our Capitol, our legislators and police, and our democratic process.
And we must address the deadly second virus that is killing our democracy: “The big lie” that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and “stole” the office from Donald Trump. Video and audio of the mob reveal their destructive passion, sadly entirely misconceived by a diet of lies from Trump, his enablers and some media personalities.
When in doubt, put yourself in the others’ shoes: I would be livid if Trump succeeded in convincing state officials or courts in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia to permit their legislatures to select different, pro-Trump electors, against the will of the voters. Fortunately, our legal safeguards held firm.
I understand the rioters’ and protesters’ anger, but how do we help them generate antibodies and/or inoculation against “The Big Lie?” Mr. [Tony] Tedeschi’s letter of 1/13 emphasized that “We are in this together.” Yes! However, Republicans who believe the election was stolen will not believe me, a Democrat, or most of the major media sources.
They need to hear from other Republicans, and from Republican leaders from all levels. Fortunately, the Fauquier County Republican Committee is chaired by Major General Gregory Schumacher (Ret.), who helped lead the Army’s Military Intelligence Readiness Command and whose awards include the Distinguished Service Medal; he is assisted by many other prominent citizens in the FCRC leadership.
I encourage all Republicans in public leadership positions to help our community generate the antibodies and inoculations necessary to kill the second virus. As a Democrat, I commit to doing my part. We cannot repair our democracy, or heal our polity, unless we prevail against the big lie.
Nigel Ogilvie
The Plains
