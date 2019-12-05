I grew up in the Midwest during the Great Depression as the poorest of the poor. Thanksgiving was always special because we pooled our resources with relatives and at the end of the day all went home with full tummies. It was like a miracle; a Christmas basket with oranges, candy, nuts, turkey and other goodies that we enjoyed only once a year.
It was really special because our weekly meat ration was 10 cents. I know because every Saturday afternoon it was my job to negotiate with the butcher what he would part with for a thin dime, and sometimes he’d even throw in a soup bone. Those days are long gone and today most of us suffer by having too much of everything. Even giving away things like books and clothing is difficult.
Thanksgiving at Grace Episcopal Church has been special for us for many years. This year it is especially special because of the hateful politics in Washington in contrast to the loving, tender care at Thanksgiving by the parishioners at Grace Episcopal Church. They make you feel like family and friends. The food is delicious, the variety seems endless and the homemade pies are out of this world. It’s deeds, not empty words.
Thank you folks at Grace Episcopal for making Thanksgiving extra special and for restoring our faith in humanity. God bless and hope you will continue this wonderful tradition forever. Thank you.
John P. Schied
Warrenton
