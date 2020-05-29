I would like to thank the Town of Warrenton and the Warrenton Police Department for their role in Monday’s parade marking the end of the academic year for St. James’ Episcopal School preschool through grade five students.
After an initial conversation with Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer, the school was connected with Lt. Tim Carter of the Warrenton Police Department to help plan an event that would bring closure to the school year and also celebrate the community that defines our school. With safety of students, families, staff and residents in mind, Lt. Carter helped to orchestrate a meaningful evening of cars decorated with balloons, signs and messages from families. The smiles, tears and shouts of joy that ensued only emphasized the need for us all to be together again in some fashion after distance learning over the past two months.
A special thank you goes to Sgt. Detective Scott Arnold for traffic control as well as Officer Chai Fuller for escorting our students and their families through town. The police escort made the students feel extra special at a time when they needed it most.
We would also like to thank all the officers and first responders who continue to serve and protect our community every day. Your dedication sets a wonderful example of courage and service beyond self for our students. Keep up the great work!
Stacey Irvin
Head of School
St. James’ Episcopal School
