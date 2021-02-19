Last night, Feb. 8, around 8 p.m., Fauquier County Rescue Squad was called to help someone who lives with me in my house on Lees Ridge Road in Warrenton.
Paramedic “Karen” and other EMTs arrived and Karen was so very professional and very caring. Karen talked to both of us as if were truly the only people that mattered.
Karen spent time by explaining what every result was on every test. Karen explained in detail what each decision and thought was.
Karen never forced or made you do anything. She explained the thought process and left every decision up to you.
Karen said she is there for everyone and made you feel how important you are.
I thanked Karen for her help and she told me she is here for everyone in Warrenton and Fauquier County were her people.
I am a firefighter/first responder from Florida. I served approximately 10 to 12 years and I recognize the potential qualities and what it takes to be a paramedic supervisor. Karen has what it takes: patience, self-respect, care, honest, work ethics and advanced education. Karen has it all.
When someone chooses to be a paramedic, Karen is the highest example to follow. Any medic that acts and cares like Karen, I want them to care for me.
Anthony Prenkiewicz
Warrenton
