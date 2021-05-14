LETTER: Thanks from a Fauquier native

The Fauquier Times is a great newspaper. I look forward every week to your excellent coverage of a variety of topics.
I taught distributive education, now marketing, at both Warrenton and Fauquier High Schools, 1959-1968. I knew all of the Jaycees in the 1950s picture ("The Warrenton-Fauquier Jaycees left their mark,” Fauquier Times, Feb. 17) and was honored to receive the “Outstanding Young Educator of the Year award, 1966 to 1967.
Other recent stories inspired me to support two very worthy organizations, the Rotary Club and the Fauquier SPCA.
I was born and raised at the Williams Peach Manor Orchard in Morrisville. Thank you for providing a wonderful source of news which helps me stay connected to Fauquier County.
-- Bonnie Williams Stone
Fairview Beach, King George, Virginia
