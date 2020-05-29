I am a handicapped octogenarian who is expected to stay at home these days and
not go shopping and other public places. With these orders I do appreciate the kind
touches from others that I consider touches of "God's grace" for my day.
I frequently have numerous pieces of mail I want to get moving for the day.
I often need postage … [but] I do not know the amount for each piece. So, an
old man like me should not go into the post office.
No problem here at the Catlett Post Office. I call ahead and the kind postmaster named Allay Whitter comes out to my car, gets my mail and credit card, applies the postage, brings my card and receipt to me and I'm on my way back home. I truly appreciate this extra step of kindness from my local post office during these "don't go to the store days" for us seniors.
Thanks, Allay and the post office, for what I call "a touch of God's grace" for my day.
Simon Schrock
Catlett
