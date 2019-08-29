I would like to take this opportunity to thank two people who helped me on Aug. 12 when I tripped on an uneven sidewalk on Winchester Street and had a bad fall. I am on blood thinners and was bleeding badly.
A lady walking her baby stopped to help and gave me diapers to wrap the wounds, and a resident of Winchester Street walking downtown went back to his home and got a car to take me home.
I would like to thank the two caring individuals and once again say that Warrenton residents are the most wonderful, caring people!
The Rev. Ronald Stephens
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.