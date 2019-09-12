In December of 2015, when Caroline Folker and Moira Satre (of Come as You Are) and I formed a support group for families affected by drug addiction that came to be known as FODA (Families Overcoming Drug Addiction), the 30 or so people who regularly attended our monthly meetings at Fauquier Hospital expressed one alarming thing in common: “When this problem hit in our family we had no idea where to turn for help, or for information or for treatment. We felt desperate, fearful and alone.” Fauquier County, like so much of the country, was woefully unprepared, suffering a sort of assistance vacuum.
The excellent and comprehensive articles on the opioid crises you’ve run have been a godsend. Things have changed. As noted in your article (Aug. 28, page 7 “Where to get help”) listing the impressive array of local help now available for families and individuals still affected by addiction…how that earlier vacuum has been filled with life giving breath!
If your readers in need help or information have not seen this listing, I urge them to do so.
The dragon is still out there.
Hats off to the Times for these articles and your vital support in the past.
Jo Tartt, Jr.
Warrenton
