We would like to thank the Fauquier County Electoral Board and all of our citizens who worked as election officers this election cycle.
We know that election officers worked from around 4:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. or later at our polling places around the county on Nov. 8. They also worked at our voting locations during early voting.
Their dedication, hard work, honesty and patriotism ensured fair elections were held here in Fauquier County. Our timely results and reports from poll watchers confirm this. We are truly blessed to have this competent and dedicated team serving us.
Likewise, we commend the Fauquier County Electoral Board for their dedication and oversight of the election process before, during and after the election. Because of their efforts, we have complete faith in our elections here in Fauquier County.
Thanks to all, and God Bless America.
Max N. Hall
Chair, Fauquier County Democratic Committee
Gregory A. Schumacher
Chairman, Fauquier County Republican Committee
