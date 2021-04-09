LETTER: Term limits would provide an opportunity for fresh ideas

From time to time, it would be a good idea to allow a “breath of fresh air” to come into our political system. This could be in one of two ways. Way one is through regular elections. Way two is through term limitations for all political offices.
Through term limitations, a person could serve a specified number of years in office before they must leave that office and allow someone else to take their place.
We should have term limitations for all federal, state and local political offices. By doing this, fresh air and new ideas will be able to come in.
Robert H. Wright Jr.
Warrenton
