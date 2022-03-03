As members of the executive board of directors of the Fauquier Retired Teachers Association, we want to reach out to all Fauquier County Public School employees and extend our thanks and our gratitude for all that you have had to endure since all public schools were ordered closed in March 2019 due to the spread of the coronavirus.
All FRTA members have witnessed the creativity and resilience which all FCPS employees have shown during this pandemic. As we watched Dr. Jeck narrate his video, “The Time Is Now,” we realized just how much FCPS employees have had to do to ensure the safety of all students and the continuation of learning for all students.
To go from the shutdown of all instruction to virtual learning to hybrid learning to full-time, in-person learning is an accomplishment that reflects on every member of the FCPS family. You should be so proud of all that you have accomplished in such a short period of time and under intense pressures from within the academic community to “get it right” for all students. The extraneous voices and criticisms from the outside added more pressures and angst as you dealt with a minority of entitled voices who wanted things done for their benefit, as opposed to the benefit of everyone. You continued, on a stable course, to provide learning and safety for all students.
We were upset that outside criticisms from a vocal minority continue to gather the headlines instead of supporting the efforts put forth by FCPS employees.
From the video “The Time Is Now,” let’s look at some of the accomplishments;
Meals and snacks were provided to all students, even though schools were originally shut down. Over 1.6 million meals and almost 280,000 healthy snacks were provided by cafeteria staff so that kids would not go hungry. School bus drivers delivered meals to neighborhoods so students could be ensured of getting food to eat.
Wi-Fi access points were set up throughout the county to help with the lack of internet connectivity in certain parts of the county. The transportation department stationed school buses in parts of the county so that students could use “hotspots” to connect with the internet during virtual learning.
The school division purchased Chromebooks so that students would have the technology to access the internet to continue with their education.
The physical plants all underwent a change so that front entrances could be secure for the safety of all employees and students.
New air filtration systems were installed to help keep everyone safe in our schools. Masks were mandated for all FCPS staff and students in an attempt to keep buildings open and everyone safe.
Custodial staffs went to extraordinary lengths to clean the schools every day and on Wednesdays, a deep cleaning of the schools was done to ensure the safety of our FCPS family. Increased cleaning supplies were purchased and distributed throughout the school facilities.
Safety shields were installed in the schools and on buses in order to keep everyone safe.
School nurses were put under a tremendous strain as they worked tirelessly to make sure students and staff had the best possible environment in order to learn and teach.
More than 1,600 students attended the quickly created Summer Academy set up in 2021 by FCPS.
Over 57,000 hours were spent in professional development by FCPS employees in order to carry out the two primary goals: safety and learning.
This is not the complete list of accomplishments. We are sure that there are many more individual and personal stories of “heroes” going the extra measure to promote safety for all and effective learning for our children.
The current political climate has made bashing of what you do and how you do it the headlines here in the commonwealth. As retirees, we are amazed that you continue to move forward with the two-fold goal of safety and learning for all. We applaud your dedication and commitment to the students of Fauquier County. We realize that FCPS is vastly understaffed, with so many vacancies, and yet you continue to work for our kids.
Where would our students be? ... Where would our parents be? ... What would our future look like? ... If FCPS employees had not come together to benefit our students?
Again, thank you so much. You truly are heroes and do not let anyone tell you otherwise.
Ben McCartney,
Co-President FRTA
Linda Spellman,
Co-President FRTA
Elizabeth Goodson,
Treasurer FRTA
Malinda Pilla,
Secretary FRTA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.