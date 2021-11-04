You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: Tax relief available to homeowners 65 and older

Attention Fauquier County real estate owners 65 and older. Unbeknownst to myself and, I assume, others, real estate owners 65 and older in Fauquier County may be eligible for tax relief on their real estate tax bills. 

Unfortunately, in order to get this tax relief you must apply for it every year, beginning Jan. 1 of each year. You can go to the Commissioner of Revenue-Real Estate office in Warrenton and request your information be entered into the system in order to get an application for the relief mailed to you each January. 

As explained to me, this application is effective for three years; however, you must complete an abbreviated affidavit each of the next two years following the initial application and reapply after the third year. 

This eligibility is noted on the back of the bi-annual tax bills mailed in the spring and fall, but you have to read it to know about it. I’m guilty of not reading about this sooner and, as a result, have missed several years of tax relief -- but not anymore. 

So, to those of you who are not aware of this program, go to the office and sign up and let your friends and neighbors, who may not be aware of this, know, so they can also benefit from it. The way things are today, every little bit of tax relief is better than none.

Joe Dove

Warrenton

