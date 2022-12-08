Take a deep breath.
The purpose of this letter is not to rehash past details of the controversy surrounding the proposed Amazon data center in Warrenton. As residents, we want to ensure that the decision-making process is very carefully thought out. In this era of technology, it's too easy to make decisions that cannot be undone.
As I was shopping on Main Street on Dec. 1, I marveled at how much I loved this town. Progress is good, but it must be done in an intelligent way.
It's obvious that a large number of townspeople are opposed to a data center being built in the location currently proposed. To me, one of the basic roles of government in our country is to hear the people. So, let's be smart about this; take into account what's happened in Prince William and Loudoun counties, and not let it happen here.
Mary Judkins
Warrenton
