I was born and spent many of my younger years in The Plains and still have a deep love for the town as well as for Fauquier County. I am a passionate public servant and have served three terms on the Fauquier County School Board and the Mountain Vista Governor’s Board.
I had planned to retire completely this year but was convinced by others in the community to serve one more term. One of the reasons I will continue to serve is the opportunity to work with smart, positive, results-driven leaders like Suzanne Sloane [Scott District]. Suzanne came to the school board with extensive school governance experience, decades of educational practice and many accomplishments in the field of education. She quickly impressed me with her collaborative approach to the issues at hand and a dedication to learning all facts before proposing solutions.
Suzanne has been known to call each school board member individually to talk through the agenda before each work session or board meeting, sometimes on the weekend or even while she is traveling. She has strong relationships with her colleagues, the Fauquier County Public Schools staff and parents. She calls upon everyone to “love your people,” and reminds us of this during difficult decision-making times and especially during the budget season!
I nominated Suzanne Sloane to be the vice chair of the board in just the second year of her term; something that has been very rare of past school boards. Over the years it has been my pleasure to serve with her. I don’t often write letters to the editor but feel truly compelled to share my support for Suzanne’s re-election. This is personal. I truly want to work with her as we continue to improve so many crucial aspects of the Fauquier County schools. I want to continue to celebrate the many accomplishments we have had together in the past four years and those in the years to come. Please share in my support and vote for Suzanne Sloane for school board on Nov. 5.
Duke Bland
Vice chair, Fauquier County School Board, 2005 to present
