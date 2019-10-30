The school board members matter to me. Every one of them matter, and more specifically, it matters if they can work together to get the job done. I live in Fauquier County and teach at Taylor Middle School in the Center District. As an active parent, Susan Pauling has demonstrated she can work effectively and rationally with others. She has a diverse family unit herself, with children in multiple grade levels and educational needs, which has provided her firsthand, meaningful interaction and incidental experience in our school community. Susan has proven her ability to stay positive, levelheaded and focused on the goals within professional, parental and volunteer positions.
Susan’s campaign has reflected her core values. She is honest and hardworking. She owns her own opinions and is not one to fall in line without having the information she needs to make a good decision. If it is for the greater good, Susan can agree to disagree. She is fiscally responsible and is willing to go the extra mile to listen and understand issues brought to her attention.
When Susan contacted me to let me know she was seriously contemplating running for school board, I was elated and immediately began cheering her on. We need Susan on the board. We need a school board willing to work together and work towards the designated goals. My district school board member is uncontested, but I still believe my point of view matters. The school board makes collective decisions for the entire county.
Angela Castaldy
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.