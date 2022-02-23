LETTER: Support the superintendent of schools’ budget that supports teachers

In the past two years I’ve seen more parent and citizen involvement and advocacy around public schools than in the 18 years I’ve lived in Fauquier County. Certainly, the pandemic and the policies and mitigation efforts around it stirred up strong emotions that compelled many to be more engaged than they would have otherwise. While I don’t always agree with everything being advocated, I think increased involvement and attention from the community is a positive.
There is a unique opportunity this year for all of us who are active advocates for public schools. Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Jeck has proposed an aggressive budget to help our teachers and school staff with a much-needed compensation increase and relief from a decades-long salary compression problem. His budget proposes an across the board 5% raise for staff with targeted raises to address compensation. Further, the budget continues the work begun three years ago to bring staff in line with market salary increases. Overall, the budget proposes an average compensation increase of 13% for school staff.
To accomplish this, Dr. Jeck has stated that this budget “Takes every dollar not tied to something else and applies it to compensation.” This means that the school district (including state funding) will apply just over $8.4 million to the compensation package and asks that the county contribute $7.4m to make up the difference to fund the raises and adjustments.
I want to challenge everyone who has been passionately advocating for our schools and their children over the past two years to put that same amount of energy into supporting this budget. Our teachers deserve it; school staff deserve it; our kids deserve it; and if our school district wants to attract and retain great teachers for our kids, they have to provide a competitive compensation package. I encourage you to write to your school board and board of supervisors members and let them know how you feel about this budget. Let them know that you support our teachers and school staff, and that they should also.
For a great summary of the budget in a quick and easy-to-digest format. Dr. Jeck and Tara Helkowski have created a short video you can watch here:
The detailed proposed budget can be found here.
—Michael Hammond
Warrenton
