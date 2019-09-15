As a resident of Fauquier County for the past 34 years, I strongly support candidates who care about agriculture, conservation, free speech, human life, low taxes and our second amendment rights. For the past six years, Michael Webert, who is a family farmer and small businessman, has championed those values.
It is for these reasons I wholeheartedly support his re-election in the 18th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. The upcoming elections to the Virginia Legislature are critically important. Unless Michael Webert and his Republican colleagues are re-elected, we are likely to see a Virginia where abortions occur on demand, there are serious restrictions on our second amendment rights, new draconian taxes on small businesses are approved, and there is a growing movement towards socialism. The stakes couldn’t be higher.
We can retain our way of life and our rural values by voting for Michael Webert on Nov. 5. He is a proven leader with a track record of success on behalf of family farms, local law enforcement, our public schools, rural broadband and small businesses. Let’s keep this outstanding legislator working for us in Richmond!
Harry Burroughs
Warrenton
