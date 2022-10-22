I think most of us would agree that our country has been heading in the wrong direction for decades. I'm almost getting tired of hearing that so often. Most of us also would agree that Congress is a mess. The last poll I saw had public approval of Congress in the single digits. We probably all have said at one point or another that we should clean house but somehow our own representatives, wherever we live, seem to frequently end up back on the Hill.
We need people in Congress that can reverse this dangerous course. That's why we should support Hung Cao for Congress. He is the epitome of the perfect congressman. First, he's brilliant, having attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax, maybe the best high school in the country, and then on to the Naval Academy, among other major universities. He served our country in the United States Navy and rose to the rank of captain. You have to be an outstanding leader to rise to that rank.
So, what more could we ask: Proven leadership, brilliant, energic, young and a strong desire to serve our country. We don't get many chances to send a candidate like this to Congress. I've voted both sides of the aisle in the past. I try to vote for the candidate that is best qualified to lead our country, not because of party affiliation.
We are now so dependent on foreign countries for almost everything. Just look at what you buy at Home Depot, Walgreens, Amazon, etc. ... We are so vulnerable. I recently heard Sen. Joni Ernst say that "we have seen our defense stockpiles of critical minerals decrease by 99% since the end of WWII."
Over the past year or so, our strategic petroleum reserve, according to Reuters, has suffered the largest depletion ever. Did someone google the SPR and miss the word “emergency” in the first sentence?
So much of what's been going on is really a matter of national security in these scary times. Folks who quote “national security” are no longer considered alarmists.
We are a competitive nation and rightly so. We want to win, whether it's football or an election. We have to get beyond that and choose the best candidate for our children and grandchildren regardless of the party. I humbly urge you to help send Captain Hung Cao to Congress.
Joe Allen, Jr.
Warrenton
