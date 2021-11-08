LETTER: Supervisors should send a signal they will not raise taxes

If you are a Fauquier County real estate owner, you just received your new assessment for the next four years – up an average of 26%.
The Commissioner of Revenue has gratuitously calculated for us what that would do to taxes without a change in the tax rate - not good. You just paid your personal property taxes on your old clunker, which increased in value due to inflation, as did your tax. A windfall for the county but not good for the average citizen.
The federal government, due to bad economic decisions, has increased inflation to over 5% from a normal of 2% or less. These freebies and the promise of more to come is increasing our national debt toward default to our creditors like China that could take over without a shot.
Glenn Youngkin, Republican candidate for governor recently visited Warrenton and his day one platform among other good things included reducing taxes. Both Democrats and Republicans should be happy with more of their money to spend. In Fauquier County, Republicans hold a majority on the board of supervisors so why not ensure citizens now that a lower tax rate is coming on real estate next year – not 26%. We need to set an example here of what good government can do for its citizens.
John Schied
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.