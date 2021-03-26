LETTER: Supervisors pass resolution opposing forced organ harvesting

I want to thank the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors for passing a special resolution on March 11. This resolution opposes forced organ harvesting against Falun Gong in China and alerts our communities about the potential risks of traveling to China for an organ transplant.
Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is a spiritual practice involving meditation centered on the values of truthfulness, compassion and tolerance. I have practiced the mediation for a few years, and it helps me go through tough times in life.
The Chinese Communist Party started the persecution of Falun Gong in 1999. The forced organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners was first reported in 2006 and continues to this day.
Why does this resolution matter to our residents in Fauquier County? It alerts our residents about the risks of travel to China for organ transplants so that they do not unknowingly become accomplices in the state-run forced organ harvesting against prisoners of conscience.
Board Chair Chris Granger sponsored the resolution. During an interview after passing the resolution, he said that the resolution advises people that organs are harvested without the donor’s consent and that the CCP’s forced organ harvesting must stop.
This resolution saves lives, and our conscience.
Terry Stenerson
Fairfax
