LETTER: Substantial Risk Order may have prevented death of Bealeton teacher

The recent murder of a beloved local teacher and serious injury to her mother by someone who should not have had access to a firearm is a tragedy that happens over and over in our society. I hope we are all holding this woman’s family in our hearts and fighting to end domestic violence and to shame and change men who believe they have a right to threaten and murder women.
While I would like to thank the Fauquier Times for their reporting as this story unfolds and we learn more about the very specific threats this murderer made and the protective order the victim filed against him, I am writing to correct some misinformation shared in comments on this story online.
A protective order, if it had been granted, would have prevented the violent ex-husband from purchasing more firearms, if he had tried to purchase them from a licensed dealer who ran a background check.
But according to reporting on his ex-wife’s reasons for seeking the protective order, her abuser already owned many firearms, would regularly drink too heavily and would regularly explicitly threaten to shoot her. He wouldn’t need to purchase more; he already had an arsenal. And a history of serious abuse.
The new Substantial Risk Order that went into law in 2020 allows law enforcement to intervene in exactly this kind of case, to remove all firearms immediately from someone who has shown he is a danger to himself or others. The SRO should be automatically initiated when the protection order request includes firearm threats. It is not clear yet why that was not done in this case.
No later than 14 days after an SRO is granted and all firearms are removed, the owner will have a hearing and be able to make their case. The attorney for the commonwealth must prove by clear and convincing evidence that the person poses a substantial risk of personal injury to himself or to other individuals in the near future by such person's possession or acquisition of a firearm. The SRO must be renewed with another hearing every six months. This protects firearm owners against false claims.
Saying this is a mental health problem and that we should teach our children better is really unhelpful to women who are being threatened right now by a violent adult. The pandemic has absolutely increased mental health issues for our entire population, and murders are soaring. While our country must do better to help and support those living with a mental health condition, our weak gun laws enable easy access to guns by people with a demonstrated history of dangerous behavior, and we need a tool to temporarily remove access to firearms from those in a time of crisis. That’s what the Virginia SRO law does: empower law enforcement who recognize warning signs of future violence — which often have nothing to do with mental illness — to take action before it’s too late. A recent FBI report on active shooters found that warning signs of violence unrelated to mental health were present in the vast majority of active shooter cases: Nearly 90% of shooters had a history of abusive or violent behavior.
“If you see something, say something” has become a mantra to deter terrorism. This man terrorized his wife, and when she left him, he killed her. To everyone in the comments urging women to arm themselves in self-defense, let’s also disarm men in self-defense, when that man has shown he can’t be trusted with a weapon. Why are we still making it easier for a man to murder than for a woman to live in safety?
To learn more about SRO law in Virginia, if you or someone you know is being abused and threatened, please see https://www.womenslaw.org/laws/va/restraining-orders/substantial-risk-orders
Colleen Taylor
Warrenton
