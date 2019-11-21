Kudos to Mr. [Don] Bachmann, a regular contributor to the [Fauquier Times] opinion page. His arguments are logical, succinct, factual and elegantly written as he tries to remind us of our obligation to the truth and our democratic way of life. However, my reason for writing is not just to laud Mr. Bachman, but to echo much of what he has already said.
Please think on this quote “Adversity does not build character, it reveals it,” attributed to James Lane Allen, a 19th century novelist from Kentucky. I was reminded of it while reading the article “Veterans Day speaker sparks controversy at Fauquier High.” The article was mildly amusing to me. Why?
Because I am old and probably won’t live long enough to have to rely on these young people to fight my wars, manage my finances or lead my country.
Because I love to watch adults squirm as they defer to children—it’s much easier than taking the time to teach them how to cope with the real world, and
Because I chuckle as institutions (Fauquier County Public Schools, in this case) apologize for perceived offenses.
That being said, I know nothing of Ms. Buchanan aside from what was reported in this paper. Clearly, she presented views that threatened to prick the bubble of protection that America has created around its youth. Now, think back to that quote about adversity. What “character” did we see as a result of this perceived trauma? “… in tears” “… extremely upset” “… outraged.” I won’t regurgitate any more of the article—you can read it for yourself.
The sad truth of this event is that apparently we (as a school, county state or nation) can no longer recognize or tolerate “democracy in action.” Rather, we have the attitude that “people in power are still trying to indoctrinate students with theses backwards beliefs.”
I dare every student in Fauquier County to stop whining and feeling unsafe and, instead, research for yourself why you have those feelings. Discover valid, arguable points to debate with people whose views differ from yours. And debate does not mean name-calling, physical assault (as in QuickCrete “milkshakes”) or other methods of intimidation. Closing opponents’ mouths is not debate!
Then, invite another speaker with another point of view to speak at your school, and another, and another and so on and so forth. This is democracy in action! By the time you graduate from high school, you will be an able researcher, a critical analyst and an established debater. And you will be fearless in the face of adversity!
In closing, I will once again sound the alarm bell. America’s educational institutions are on a dangerous precipice. Education is rarely about learning, critical analysis, truth, or civil debate. It is about indoctrination, “woke” culture, and a whole gamut of strategies to shut the mouths of those with whom we disagree. As a sidebar, in a recent survey of colleges, “68 percent of collegians largely agree that the campus climate today prevents some students from being able truly to speak their minds for fear of offending someone.” (Tom Lindsey, contributor, Forbes, May 31, 2019)
And, in case you are wondering how I can say that with conviction—I recently retired from 30 years in the Fauquier County Public Schools system, of which 28 were spent at Fauquier High School. I have learned many things about the theology of public education, and surprising, the “teachable moment.” I implore FCPS to find this teachable moment, and to use it for the benefit of our children.
Charlene Root
Warrenton
