I am writing in response to your article titled, “School Division prepares to amend hybrid learning model mid-January,” published in your newspaper on Nov. 17. I think that it is very critical for the students to participate in synchronous learning or in-person classes. Due to COVID-19, I understand that enforcing a safe in-person learning environment can be difficult, but I believe that it is imperative that children have interaction with each other. The less interaction the students have with one another will continue to sever their ties to the community.
I also agree that it is necessary to give the students the choice on how they will choose to further their education as either hybrid or in-person learning instruction to be as comfortable as possible with the occurring pandemic.
I applaud Fauquier County for providing equal opportunity to each of the students by giving each student the ability to have a computer for the year whether it was purchased or checked out from the school. In addition to this, I appreciate that the lunch program has remained in place so that students that are food stressed can access a meal for lunch.
Rachel Crowe
Fauquier High graduate, 2009
