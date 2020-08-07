I am a student in Fauquier County, and I believe that school should be 100% virtual. Why I think this is a good idea is that being at home and not in the building will reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus, even though the original plan was to go in two days a week at 50% capacity and wear a face mask, you are still around a lot of people.
Another reason is that some students learn better virtually instead of in school.
Thanks for giving me the chance to express my views on going to school.
Max Pisut
Warrenton
