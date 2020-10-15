I am a sixth-grader at Auburn Middle School. Our schools and other safe activities are hard to navigate right now, and proposed changes to our education plan yet again feel like a chaotic mess. I like how things are going with online schooling right now — I get to see my teachers and friends safely; we are making virtual work.
I don’t want to switch to the hybrid model. People are getting sick from COVID; I really don’t want to see my friends and their families getting sick. I am hoping our schools stay virtual, not only for health and safety but because I don’t think a lot of us can handle another change without a good plan. I don’t want to watch other students in the classroom learning things that aren’t interactive. I’m worried that us virtual students won’t be able to ask questions or even say hello to our friends.
We will be isolated even more than we are now, and I feel like it will be very difficult and depressing. We virtual students don’t want to watch “teacher TV” — it feels like the sole purpose of this change is to limit our learning. I’m afraid I’ll end up learning nothing new after this change.
I know I’ll miss seeing my friends’ faces, and I’ve already cried enough about all of the changes. Please school board, do not make us change one more thing.
Arden Erdossy
Warrenton
