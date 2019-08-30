Nothing is more disturbing, distressing and disconcerting than to peruse your Fauquier Times article (“Using every trick in the book,” Aug. 7) regarding the ridiculously extravagant amount of money ($51,000) being spent educating teachers to incorporate the “Orton-Gillingham Approach to Reading, Spelling, Penmanship Program” that has been in existence for 84 years since 1935 to 36.
Another excellent reading program Virginia Public Schools discard every time a new hair-brained reading method, usually introduced by the Curry School of Education at UVA (Ph.D.s that are not in the classroom every day) only to find the “new, improved, up-to-date method” does not work, leaving everyone to wring their hands wondering, “Why can’t Dick and Jane read? … or spell…or legibly print or write in cursive handwriting (worse yet, cannot even read cursive handwriting)!”
My experience as an educator bestows the inalienable right to be vastly knowledgeable and intellectually opinionated regarding reading programs and one cannot complain without offering a solution.
The quintessence
Virginia public schools cannot address the reading needs of all students.
Dilemma
1. The problem lies forthwith with the Virginia Department of Education. In their haste for high SOL scores, they fail to endorse reading programs that work for all levels of students in every county of Virginia. The VDOE does state what you have to teach, not how to get there.
2. The School of Education in Virginia colleges basically teach reading philosophy which is abstract and general; very little is spent with pedagogics.
3. The individual county public school systems in Virginia are allowed to choose methods, thus not having a unified program throughout the state; therefore, inequitablereading programs.
4. Teaching reading is easy; educators just do not know how to employ their powers in every subject and do not share the same methodology throughout the school day/year.
Solutions
1. VDOE, schools of education in Virginia, county public school systems, and teachers need to settle upon no more than two reading, spelling, writing programs that have been proven to work. Orton-Gillinghamis a program that works for all children.
2. All educators need to be trained how to teach reading well and closely in the same manner in every subject throughout the day! Some of the best incidental reading lessons come from word problems in math and the most remote written statements on the white board.
3. Go back to what works! Stop throwing “the baby with the bath water.” There is nothing wrong with whole-class lessons, basal readers and textbooks, if used properly.
4. Teachers need the time to share, share, share their ideas and methods for every part of reading instruction.
While I applaud Ms. Nutt for re-introducing Orton-Gillingham to Fauquier County Public Schools, she is not alone nor the first one to do so. I was teaching the same program at Taylor Middle School in 1985. My sister, a reading specialist in Fauquier County since 1972, also used the program.
Ms. Nutt should not receive credit for a reading program master teachers have been using for years nor have to reinstate what already worked since the conception of the Orton-Gillingham Reading Program in 1935. This should have been the focus of your article -- the unreasonable amounts of money Virginia is willing to waste adopting useless educational programs only to find what really worked was already in use almost a century ago.
The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) states: “Learning Disorder has been changed to Specific Learning Disorder and the previous types of Learning Disorder (Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, and Disorder of Written Expression) are no longer being recommended. The type of Learning Disorder will now instead be specified as noted in the diagnosis.”
Ms. Nutt’s job position is a misnomer. When did “lead dyslexia advisor” supersede elementary or secondary reading coordinator (the position I held)?
As a mother of a child with reading disorders, I would not appreciate meeting with an educator with a title so narrowed, as dyslexia has so many forms.
Lynn Marie Hilleary, MAED
Roseland, Virginia
