Enough of the President [Donald] Trump bashing! You would be better spending your time reading the Bible!
Proverbs 21:2: “All the ways of a man may be right in his own eyes, but it is the Lord who proves heart.”
Kathy Prezzano
Warrenton
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: September 17, 2020 @ 4:56 pm
Enough of the President [Donald] Trump bashing! You would be better spending your time reading the Bible!
Proverbs 21:2: “All the ways of a man may be right in his own eyes, but it is the Lord who proves heart.”
Kathy Prezzano
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.