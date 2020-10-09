This letter was addressed to the attention of members of the Fauquier County School Board and Superintendent of Schools Dr. David Jeck.
My name is Holly Burriss and my son is a first grader at P.B. Smith Elementary School. I am writing you today to implore you not to go back on your word to Fauquier County parents and to stay the course with the scheduled Nov. 9 reopening of schools.
I understand there is recent chatter from the FCPS1 Equity group and Fauquier Education Association in opposition to your recent decision. Please know that they do not speak for the majority of your constituents. The majority of Fauquier County parents want their kids in school, full-time, face-to-face.
However, we fully understand that you are obligated to do your due diligence to ensure that schools are opened safely, guidelines are followed and risks are mitigated. Additionally, parents understand that we must crawl before we run. Please do not allow politics and a few loud voices deter you from doing what is right for our children and community.
I would also implore you to have a backup plan for the virtual option. While my husband and I have selected the hybrid model for our son, as he currently receives only nine hours of live instruction a week, I understand the concern of those parents who choose the virtual model for their children. At the last meeting, it was suggested to utilize Virtual Virginia in the event live streaming did not prove effective. If cameras have not already been ordered, perhaps it would be best to move forward with Virtual Virginia to squash the concerns of those families.
I also would suggest that families that do not respond to the online survey by Oct. 9 are contacted before their children are automatically enrolled into the hybrid model without transportation. If those families do not have access to the internet and/or device, how are they to complete the survey? Please reach out to them via phone and/or mail before enrolling their children.
In closing, please know that families are being stretched extremely thin, mentally and financially. I know I am not alone when I say that this has been extremely trying on my family. Parents are watching their children struggle with virtual learning, teachers are trying their very best to meet the needs of their students, but it just isn’t working for the majority.
You stated at the Aug. 10 meeting that staffing issues were the reason for the sudden shift to 100% virtual, not COVID-19. The nursing shortages have been resolved. Parents have stated that they are willing to drive their kids to and from school. Parents will assess their children’s health daily and keep their children home if they are sick. We are doing everything you have asked of us. Please do not let us down.
Thank you for taking the time to review my concerns. I look forward to seeing you at the next meeting.
Holly A. Burriss
Cedar Run District
