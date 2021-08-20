You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: State mask mandate for schools

I've lived in Fauquier County for over 20 years. My daughter is a senior at Fauquier High School. I've never been embarrassed to tell anyone that I live in Fauquier County -- until two weeks ago, when the elected school board bowed to a vocal minority and chose to make wearing masks to Fauquier schools optional.

My reaction at the time was that if one child gets sick (or worse) due to this ill-considered and overtly political decision, each of the school board members who supported that policy should be recalled or voted out next election -- if not charged with an actual crime. The safety and health of our children come first, last and always -- not the invented politics of the pandemic.

Thank goodness Gov. Ralph Northam saved the school board from themselves last week by mandating the wearing of masks in schools statewide.

However, not to be outdone or deterred from their predetermined political (not educational or public health) goals, some school board members at a Friday public meeting actively encouraged parents to invent ways to take advantage of the important but intentionally limited and narrow exceptions to the general mandate – a shameful move by county elected officials to sidestep an important statewide public health law.

I sincerely hope no child or teacher will be caused to suffer illness or even death due the board’s original decision or their public encouragement that parents make up fake medical conditions or religious objections for their children to avoid wearing masks in school. A mask is not a political statement – it is the primary means, along with an approved vaccine, urged by every informed public health official – international, federal, state or county – to combat this pandemic that has claimed 600,000 American lives and shows no sign of abating any time soon.

The school board members who supported the original optional mask policy or encouraged parents to flout the new mask rule should be ashamed of themselves. In the future, I'll support anyone who chooses to run for a school board seat who wants to replace any of those board members. I trust I won’t be alone.

Gregory Scott

Marshall

