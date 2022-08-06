The opinions published in the Fauquier Times of Max Hall, Steve Kadilak and
Nancy Treusch appear to be based on a total lack of understanding of the requests of the Moms For Liberty. Our society has a long record of providing access and consumption guidance for films, TV shows, video games and even movie theaters and some entertainment venues. This group simply wants the same treatment applied to all materials on our K-12 school campuses.
While Moms for Liberty has not expressed their views in this context, what they have said is a book with a detailed graphic description of a teenage boy raping a teenage girl should not be in the library at the school.
Here is a way to frame this that Hall, Kadilak and Treusch might understand; if the scene described was acted out and part of a movie, it could get the movie an "R" rating (Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian). A pretty clear indication this visual or mental imagery should not be on K-12 campuses.
If a book describing sexual touching by or between pre-teen children, which, if videoed as described, might result in the individual possessing it being charged with possession of child pornography and their being sent to prison; it seems safe to say that if materials of this nature were made into a video or graphic, and likely become a criminal to possess, these materials should not be on K-12 campuses either.
It is true, "no censorship" is critical to free speech. And it is also true that in a civil society, developing, publishing and promoting parental
guidance for information consumption by children based on community standards is important to maintain the moral standards and quality of behavior of emerging future adults.
Chuck Medvitz
New Baltimore
