LETTER: ‘Stagflation’ -- no, I am not talking about a really big male deer

As a relative no-nothing college sophomore getting to sit in an advanced economics class with professor Robert Aronson, I was dutifully deferential but also a bit annoyed that he had to excuse himself each Friday and leave us with his teaching assistant. He had been selected by President Richard Nixon to join a handpicked group of economists to grapple with the rising inflation rates of 10% to 13% (1970-71).
Nixon knew it was creating a hardship for his constituents (voters) so he gathered 13 others to come up with a cure. Unfortunately, they resorted to government-imposed wage and price controls which had little to no effect on inflation.
Inflation is a hidden, indirect tax that affects the lower- to middle-income earners the most. The ever-increasing cost of gas, groceries, rent and autos, etc. they need for daily living (and represent a larger percentage of their modest income) affects their budgets far more than those who have higher incomes. And a large source of inflation is the injection of “printed money” and deficit spending.
Many economists, Nixon and my professor Aronson were against inflationary spending, but they also wanted to juice up employment. And the politicians wanted to be re-elected. We spent a decade suffering punishing inflation (at times as high as 14%) until they finally raised interest rates (15%, yikes!) to get the spiraling inflation to start spiraling down rather than up.
We are experiencing a large jump in the rate of inflation right now (6.2% annually) and many see it extending into 2023 or longer. I doubt anyone will try wage and price controls because they have been so discredited. But one has to ask why there must be such large injections of federal government spending (it may total $6 trillion over the past two years)?
More dollars seeking after the same or fewer products (supply chain problems) is bound to push prices up. And unfortunately, the prices move up faster than wages so those who live on wages (and not investments and interest) will fall behind (the hidden tax).
As you might have figured, I am a small government person. “Less is more” when it comes to spending and regulation. Even more so when inflation has been triggered by “COVID relief packages,” “Build Back Better” and President Joe Biden’s “America’s Rescue Plan” (the $6 trillion I mentioned).
Professor Aronson was able to retreat to his academic post, publish a few more textbooks, New York Times articles and brow beat undergraduates. He was a good professor, but I think I learned a lot more real economics living out the “stagflation” in the 1970s and early 1980s. I don’t want that for my (nor your) grand kids.
Mike Straight
Warrenton
