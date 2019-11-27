I am concerned that the potential impact of Clevengers Village upon Springs Road (Va. 802) was not addressed in your recent article concerning this development (Fauquier Times, Nov. 20, “Clevengers Village approved; officials predict increased traffic”).
Springs Road is already experiencing increased traffic to and from Culpeper, via U.S. 229. Clevengers Corner traffic will likely be an even greater impact on this rural road.
Further, Springs Road is already just as difficult to drive as Leeds Manor Road (Va. 688), a concern mentioned in a companion article.
Fauquier County and Warrenton traffic planners/road managers need to evaluate and prepare for this probable impact on Springs Road.
John Chambers
Warrenton
