This letter was addressed to the attention of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors.
I read in the Fauquier Times paper (Oct. 7) this morning about the idea of tapping into Fauquier County reserves for an additional $675,000 to help move forward with the town of Marshall Main Street enhancement project. The article is very well written, with in-depth explanation of where funding is coming from various sources to help cover the millions needed.
I agree that Marshall does need a facelift after living here for 20 years, and have already seen the minor improvements from private business owners opening new storefronts. It would help spur the local economy, attract tourism, increase tax revenue income and be less of an eyesore.
I do not oppose it. However, I have also not had the time to fully immerse myself in the details which I have learned from other county projects is usually very much needed to see the full 360 picture as to why some do oppose it. Tax hikes usually do that.
My issue with this topic is what was discussed in a meeting on Sept 9 with Sen. Jill Vogel, Fauquier County Supervisor Holder Trumbo and local VDOT representatives. We talked about the posting of metal signs stating the new law for increased speeding fines on US. 17 in Fauquier County. We discussed where funding would come from to buy, maintain and install six electronic solar-powered speed detection signs to further help vehicles to obey 55 mph speed limit strictly, which was the second bill passed into law.
I proposed best locations to utilize posting the increased fine sign on existing metal poles in critical high-visible locations between Marshall and Warrenton as a way to reduce cost as much as possible.
The idea of funding coming from the state or other sources through Vogel's original work during Richmond General assembly 2020 all changed because of COVID.
Supervisor Trumbo stated the county had no money to assist with the electronic speed signs because of a "spending freeze," and COVID affecting tax revenue.
While I do 100% understand COVID affecting tax revenue, I do not understand how the county can consider tapping into reserves of $675,000 for the Marshall project, where it already seems many are also opposing it.
Supervisor Trumbo did advise me at Richmond General Assembly in 2020 -- when the two bills passed the first hurdle of the Senate committee -- that I would need to contact citizens to come up with the money for electronic speed signs because the county would at best only be able to contribute funding support of possibly one-third, or around that. I felt this was too early in the game to contact citizens about that since it still had many other hurdles to pass before becoming law. Plus Sen. Vogel said it looked promising for funding to come from state sources. Then COVID showed up and all that changed.
Many ideas were proposed over the years how to calm U.S. 17 down, and the one constant answer was always, "We don't have the money."
Myself and many citizens greatly appreciate that the supervisors supported the passing of these bills. I think the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors should rethink allocating money to help cover the cost of the six electronic speed signs between Marshall and Warrenton in relation to the funding being provided for Marshall Main Street that clearly has many opposing it.
The U.S. 17 topic has never had anyone oppose what we have done except VDOT and tractor trailer-related people, some of whom sit on the current Fauquier County Transportation Committee. The cost of the county helping with the funding for electronic speed signs could come from the citation revenue that will be generated from the increased speeding fines (which was not the original intent in any way, and is why we kept the fine at only $15).
As of now, two vendors are providing cost estimates for the six electronic speed signs. One contractor says $19,000 and another says $28,590, although long-term maintenance is not included.
Lives are at stake, including everyone’s grandchildren, children, family and animals.
Anyone who would like to contribute to the cost of the signs or propose other ideas may call me at 540-878-9197 or email rt17project@aol.com.
Scott Filling
The Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.