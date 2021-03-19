LETTER: Speed cameras in school zones a good idea

The article in the Feb. 10 paper [Fauquier Times, “Supervisors to consider installing speed cameras in school zones”] about the Fauquier supervisors adopting an ordinance allowing the use of automatic cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones is a well overdue great idea.
Having worked on the topic of helping to address the dangerous speeding issue on U.S. 17 for many years through successful passing of two bills into law with Sen. Jill Vogel to allow increased speeding fines on U.S. 17, and to allow electronic speed signs, I learned a lot in the process.
Fauquier County does not have enough police to handle all of the growing issues besides just speeding and safety. It's a constant challenge where to spread the manpower to keep the peace and safety for all. Speeding, texting while driving, tail gating and reckless driving are some of the top complaints I have heard from many citizens at Fauquier County Transportation Committee meetings. The answer always is “we will contact the sheriff's department.”
This would end up being put on the sheriff's long list of hot spots the patrol deputies had to address. Hiring more police is not the simple answer, because there are building size limitations, cost of vehicles and equipment, training, officers injured and contending with surrounding counties that pay more money that creates a constant challenge.
Technology is the answer and speed cameras work very well to get the speeding under control fast. It took three visits to Richmond General Assembly to get the bills passed for U.S. 17, and we also contended with feedback from the senators that it was a money-making ploy that could be abused. So, we kept the fine lower than normal to help traffic obey the speed limit, and its already working just through posted signs.
Speed cameras work 24 hours a day if needed, where a police officer cannot always be present. It's time for Fauquier to get up to speed in technology to help handle our ever-growing speeding issues.
Scott Filling
The Plains
