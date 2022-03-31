The Board of Supervisors is right to delay a decision on the Sowego Solar Project so that more details might be gathered. The better the information our county supervisors gather, the better the decision they will be able to make. There is a lot to ponder.
Solar and the coming big residential real estate tax increase are the hot topics of discussion in south Fauquier. And, it might not seem to be the case at first glance, but the two pot-stirrers are connected. The 400-acre proposed Sowego solar project would be built in the southeast corner of Fauquier County, near Quantico, MCB. It would occupy land already traversed by four rows of towers carrying high-voltage transmission lines, mostly over recently logged loblolly pine.
After a closer look, what the supervisors will discover is that solar is smart and will make a good neighbor. Unlike many other types of land use that enhance the county’s tax base, solar involves no smokestacks, no giant windmills, no roaring gas turbines, no industrial traffic hauling raw materials in and finished products out. There are no worries about housing or retail development with their incumbent traffic, parking and public services requirements. With solar, it’s only sunshine in and valuable electricity out over existing wires. And, with the required minimum 100-foot wide, tree-planted buffer around the entire site, the low-profile solar panels will be all but invisible to the community.
They will also discover that farmers shouldn’t feel threatened. With 420,000 acres of land in Fauquier County, a tiny fraction planned for solar will have no discernable impact on agriculture. If the law of supply and demand hasn’t been repealed, USDA data (aaec.vt.edu.use value) suggests, the supply of farmland in the county might exceed the market. Fauquier cropland rents for only $56/acre/year. It’s six times that much in some other parts of the country (USDA use value Illinois). In fact, if the supervisors look favorably on solar for south Fauquier, once the solar farm is decommissioned, it will guarantee the perpetual preservation of the site by way of a pledged conservation easement.
On the demand side, the decades-long decline in the number of farms and farmers in the county is apparent to anyone who has lived here any length of time. The site (infoplease.com U.S. Fauquier County, VA) reports farming and forestry account for 4% of the county’s economic activity and that only 1.3% of workers, 375 people, make a living today as farmers.
Solar will also handsomely contribute to the county coffers. If approved, the Sowego solar land will no longer be taxed at the discounted ag/forestry rate, and the company will pay five years of rollback property taxes on the change. In addition, under state law, the company is required to make special annual payments to the county and will be paying personal property tax on its equipment. The longest journey to broadening the county’s tax base starts with the first step.
Mike Morgan
Catlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.