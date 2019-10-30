If I needed my kidney removed, I’d go to the best surgeon I could find. I wouldn’t want a surgical resident wielding the knife. If I needed a root canal, I’d go to a dentist that I can trust and not a dentistry school student. In both examples, what I’m concerned about is experience. In both cases, what I’m not concerned about is their political affiliation. Do you care whether the doctor, the dentist, the teacher, the minister who you trust and rely on is a Democrat, Republican or Independent? Do you even think about it?
The same is true for the local election of a new commissioner of revenue. My tax dollars and yours will be paying that person’s salary. I want the most experienced person in that job and I don’t care what their political preferences are. Why? Because managing the real estate, personal property, and state income tax systems are an important part of the job -- all programs that affect locals in a direct way.
Angela Smith and Eric Maybach are competing for your vote. They are both from families with deep roots in our county and grew up here. They are both from families who have served our county in various capacities. While one is an Independent (Ms. Smith) and one is a Republican (Mr. Maybach), this is not a political appointment and their politics have no impact on the duties of the job.
When you vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, please consider some important distinctions. Angela Smith has over 25 years of management experience and successful business ownership in Fauquier County. She has accounting experience, to include tax accounting and auditing, with Jefferson Savings and Loan Association and Scheulen & Patchett, CPAs in Warrenton.
She has a depth and breadth of experience that Eric Maybach lacks. She is so well respected in this county that she attained the position of executive director of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she has dedicated her time to support numerous, local non-profits such as the Rotary Club and the Women’s Business Council.
While Eric Maybach has finance and management experience, it is exclusively in the auto finance sector. His resume does not include leadership positions in our broader business community. Mr. Maybach may someday be a good candidate for the commissioner of revenue job, but that doesn’t mean that he is at present. He is the surgical resident and Angela Smith is the surgeon. Which one do you want when it comes to your well-being and your money?
We have someone with the necessary knowledge, experience and business acumen to do an outstanding job for us. Her name is Angela Smith. Join me in casting your vote for her on Nov. 5.
Kathryn Kadilak
The Plains
