LETTER: Solar power and rural lands conservation

At first glance, one would think that most people who favor conservation of rural lands would automatically favor solar power. While true to a degree, where views diverge is how to best implement solar power, since it can consume large amounts of rural lands, including valuable agricultural land. This has become a big issue as our country and states seek more energy from renewable sources. We all know that traditional ways of generating electricity can take a toll on the environment, especially from the standpoint of greenhouse gases and global warming.
The specific topic at hand is utility-scale solar power, a rapidly growing business driven by green energy legislation and technology advances that have lowered the costs of solar panels. The Virginia Clean Economy Act, passed in early 2020, declared that 16,100 megawatts of green energy production, mostly solar, was in the public interest. This would be equivalent to the power generation of approximately 25 coal-fired facilities.
This sounds good -- until one considers that hundreds of solar facilities are projected to be built in Virginia on tens of thousands of acres of forests and farmland to meet VCEA’s solar power expectations. Just to our south, Spotsylvania County is building the largest solar generation facility on the East Coast, which will destroy over 3,500 acres of forests to generate 500 MWs of power.
Fauquier County is working hard to determine what to allow, since the VCEA leaves it to local jurisdictions to decide where utility-scale solar facilities can be built. The pressure is really on as solar power developers are canvassing farm owners with generic offers to lease land. Our county has been contacted by at least eleven companies. The largest proposal so far is the Fitch Solar project, which would produce approximately 100 MW on 1,000 acres between Bealeton and Morrisville.
Fortunately, last year Fauquier passed a two-step zoning ordinance. If a proposed facility is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, then a special permit application can be made. This spring, a relatively small five-MW facility on 40 acres of active farmland was rejected because it did not comply with the county’s comprehensive plan, which strives to preserve prime agricultural soils. The Marsh Solar project near Bealeton was rejected because the site involved active farmland with prime soils and was adjacent to land in conservation and agricultural and forest districts.
As this project illustrates, utility-scale solar can threaten agricultural land in the county, especially in southern Fauquier, since developers of these facilities want to build where it is easiest and most economical. A parallel can be drawn with housing developers that prefer to build homes on large tracts of open, flat land, often valuable farmland.
Agriculture is a very significant part of the county’s economy. It is dependent on a critical mass of farms to support farming-related services necessary to sustain farming. If too much land goes out of production, agriculture becomes less viable.
Based on my research, the conservation community understands the importance of solar power, but it does not want valuable agricultural, recreational and forested land to be lost and other adverse impacts on viewsheds and wildlife habitats to be ignored. It comes down to where these facilities are located. For example, the Piedmont Environmental Council prefers that these facilities be sited on previously mined land, landfills, brownfields and other former industrial or commercial sites.
Let’s support our county leaders in achieving the right balance as they review additional applications for utility-scale solar power facilities. Open space protection, the agricultural economy and solar can co-exist with thoughtful policies.
Kevin Ramundo
President, Citizens for Fauquier County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.