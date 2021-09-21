LETTER: Snow Hill residents say thanks to government officials

Recently the Snow Hill HOA Board of Directors had the opportunity to work with several government entities in order to resolve a long-term issue for our community. We could not be more pleased with how our officials worked with us, and with each other, to help us.
We’d like to thank Holder Trumbo (Fauquier Board of Supervisors), Mark Nesbit (Virginia Department of Transportation), Sheriff Bob Mosier, First Sgt. Lance Davenport (FCSO) and Adam Shellenberger (Fauquier Transportation Committee) for all of their support in helping us reach our community’s goals.
They served as a tremendous example of our government officials working together to quickly and efficiently solve a problem. They listened to us and our neighbors, valued our concerns and worked with each other to achieve results. We can’t say enough good things about our interaction with them.
So again, we just wanted to take this opportunity to say “thank you” to those individuals. We appreciate everything they do for Fauquier County.
Jenny Gonzalez
Snow Hill HOA board of directors
