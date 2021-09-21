You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Snow Hill residents say thanks to government officials

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Recently the Snow Hill HOA Board of Directors had the opportunity to work with several government entities in order to resolve a long-term issue for our community. We could not be more pleased with how our officials worked with us, and with each other, to help us. 

We’d like to thank Holder Trumbo (Fauquier Board of Supervisors), Mark Nesbit (Virginia Department of Transportation), Sheriff Bob Mosier, First Sgt. Lance Davenport (FCSO) and Adam Shellenberger (Fauquier Transportation Committee) for all of their support in helping us reach our community’s goals. 

They served as a tremendous example of our government officials working together to quickly and efficiently solve a problem. They listened to us and our neighbors, valued our concerns and worked with each other to achieve results. We can’t say enough good things about our interaction with them.

So again, we just wanted to take this opportunity to say “thank you” to those individuals.  We appreciate everything they do for Fauquier County.

Jenny Gonzalez

Snow Hill HOA board of directors

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..