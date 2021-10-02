LETTER: Sincere thanks to underappreciated nurses

Having recently spent time in recovery mode in our local community hospital, I promised my ever-attentive nurses I would send an open letter of sincere thanks to the local paper for their many kindnesses.
My intent was to broadcast their modesty in doing their jobs … raise awareness!
Unexpectedly, I learned that these noble souls receive rare compliments from their employers, sometimes even from thoughtless doctors. Surely patients are never remiss in this basic courtesy. Isn’t any response to civility almost instinctive throughout life?
Generosity, taught in childhood, becomes almost habitual. We naturally expect to give and receive it.
Thus, as an admirer of the overall performance of the many employees who keep our hospital functioning well, I am happy to pen my personal note of gratitude to you all. Find it in the Fauquier Times.
Thank you sincerely for the work ethic that keeps you all on your toes, working in a spirit of congeniality when you are at your best.
Fauquier County citizens are fortunate to have you in our midst. Keep up the outstanding work. Know you are much appreciated.
Elizabeth G. Coffin
Former owner, Boxwood School
P.S. I am a healthy 97-year-old. Beat that!
