It is that time of year when we are making lists and checking them twice. Everyone must admit this has been a crazy year and Christmas shopping will likely be a bit crazy, too.
Our small independent businesses have had an especially tough year; I'm so proud of their resilience, creativity and tenacity in the face of enormous challenges. That's why, when my family asks me what I want for Christmas, I'm asking for something local - whether it be a unique gift or a gift certificate from one of the many remarkable small businesses and restaurants on Main Street or around town or in the surrounding communities in beautiful Fauquier County.
Our local small businesses not only sustain the character and charm of this beautiful place - but also generously offer themselves to sponsor teams, donate their products and services and provide employment for many.
As you consider giving and receiving this holiday season, I hope you will join me in shopping local. I promise our community artisans, shopkeepers, service providers and restaurants offer something for everyone!
Merry Christmas to you and yours!
Chip Carson
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.