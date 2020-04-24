As the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and greater community celebrate National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, I want to take this opportunity to honor you for your tireless efforts. You receive and respond to emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to all residents in our community.
Whether it is a time of intense, personal crisis or one of widespread community disaster, the first access point for those seeking emergency services is 911. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division is the first point of contact for persons seeking immediate relief during an emergency.
As members of the communications team, you represent a lifeline, the calm in the face of great adversity and the beginning of a resolution for the caller’s tragedy.
On occasion you have been known to save a life or deliver a baby and because of the clarity of your voice or your instructions to someone you may or may not know, you keep the caller calm and dispatch the precise procedure that is needed for lifesaving or medical care.
You are expected to be all-knowledgeable and prepared to answer the questions posed, not only by the public, but also by deputies, town police officers, troopers and individuals from other jurisdictions, not to mention, even the sheriff.
The importance of recognizing you and celebrating you as dedicated professionals is immeasurable. We stand behind the commitment and devotion you all provide to ensure the safety and security of our community.
Thank you for always being there for us all.
We are also celebrating National Animal Care and Control Officers Appreciation Week. It is the perfect opportunity to celebrate our men and women who staff the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office Animal Control section of the Patrol Operations Division. This observance highlights a profession that demands unique investigative skills and personal attributes of the professionals, who willingly provide backup to patrol units and make sacrifices that include shift work, weekends and holidays work, too.
As animal control officers, you protect, rescue and compassionately make difficult decisions for humane outcomes. Whether you are rescuing abused and ignored puppies from a puppy mill, assisting an injured animal found on the road or helping round up stray cows on the side of the highway, you provide invaluable services to not only the animal, but also to its owner.
By taking time to properly recognize you, who serve the community for the protection of all animals, we acknowledge your difficult and also rewarding efforts. We take pride and personal satisfaction in knowing you who serve as Fauquier County Animal Control Officers.
We know the essential, and often difficult roles in which you serve. You are appreciated for all you do.
Thank you for your service!
Robert Mosier
Fauquier County Sheriff
