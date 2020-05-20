In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as an annual national "Peace Officers Memorial Day." National Police Week always falls during the week of May 15.
I would like each of us to pause for a moment to reflect on the actions of our devoted Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies during National Police Week. They have chosen a profession for which they risk their lives each time they don their uniforms.
In Fauquier County, we live in comfort knowing that our deputies promise us, when they take their oaths of office, to serve and protect us. We go to sleep each night with the peace of mind that someone is always on watch in the event a crisis erupts in the community.
Even though this year’s National Police Week observances will look different than in years past, we will still honor today’s deputies and those who have given their lives in the line of duty with the recognition they deserve.
Many public celebrations throughout the nation have been canceled, but supportive members of our community have found ways in which to honor the men and women of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Some will deliver meals and refreshments to our deputies and others are displaying signs in recognition of our brave men and women, to publicly show their respect and appreciation.
We, at the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, experienced a busy year since last year’s National Police Week. We responded to countless calls for service and assistance. Our deputies made a number of important arrests, including many that cleared our community of life-destroying, illegal drugs such as heroin and fentanyl. Deputies responded to 911 calls at all hours of the day and night, as well as in all weather conditions.
Some of our calls involved acts of violence. Other calls were for events that do not necessarily fall into the category of our responsibilities as law enforcement officers. Nonetheless, our dedicated deputies and communications personnel served us by managing those calls professionally until solutions were found.
I want to express my profound gratitude for the hard work and dedication of our men and women serving as law enforcement officers for not only safeguarding our community, but also for enhancing our citizens' quality of life.
Robert P. Mosier
Fauquier County Sheriff
