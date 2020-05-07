The first full week in May is proclaimed to be National Correctional Officers Week. The next several days are meant to honor the correctional officers and personnel who work in jails, prisons and community corrections operations throughout our nation.
For the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, this is the time to recognize the many contributions of the hard-working men and women of the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. The correctional services provided by our dedicated colleagues are vital to our community. The FCADC is one of the best run facilities in the commonwealth, thanks to the tireless efforts of our correctional staff, who provides exemplary care in a safe and secure correctional environment.
Last year, the Virginia Department of Corrections Compliance, Certification and Accreditation Unit gave the FCADC a 100% compliance designation. During the process, members of our staff were specifically cited for their professionalism, vested interest in the facility, taking pride in their work and positive morale. Inmates interviewed said they felt respected by the staff.
This week gives us the opportunity to pay tribute to our correctional deputies, nurses, kitchen staff and employees, both past and present, for the important roles they play in public safety.
Please join me in saying thank you to our co-workers, for their devoted service to the community.
Bob Mosier
Fauquier County Sheriff
